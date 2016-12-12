Russia's Gazprom Neft to stop Prirazlomnoye field for maintenance for 90 days in 2017

MOSCOW Dec 12 Russia's Gazprom Neft,
the oil arm of state gas producer Gazprom, plans to
stop its Arctic offshore platform Prirazlomnaya for planned
maintenance of around 90 days in 2017, the company said in
response to Reuters questions.
"Regular work on the technical servicing of Prirazlomnaya
(oil platform) equipment will not lead to a revision of oil
production plans," the company said in its written reply.
It said that the field planned to gradually increase
production in 2017 to exceed 2.6 million tonnes for the full
year, or over 50,000 barrels per day (bpd).
Prirazlomnoye, Russia's sole offshore Arctic oil field,
plans to produce 2.1 million tonnes of oil this year, or around
40,000 bpd, Gazpromneft said in May this year.
An industry source familiar with the company plans said that
Gazprom Neft was considering the maintenance in summer.
Western sanctions introduced in 2014 prevent western
companies from helping Gazprom Neft in developing its Arctic
offshore fields. Gazprom Neft launched production at the
Prirazlomnoye field, in Russia's Pechora Sea, in 2013.
In its emailed comments, Gazprom Neft said that maintenance
was not linked to sanctions.
