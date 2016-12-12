Russia's Gazprom Neft to stop Prirazlomnoye field for maintenance for 90 days in 2017

MOSCOW Dec 12 Russia's Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of state gas producer Gazprom, plans to stop its Arctic offshore platform Prirazlomnaya for planned maintenance of around 90 days in 2017, the company said in response to Reuters questions.

"Regular work on the technical servicing of Prirazlomnaya (oil platform) equipment will not lead to a revision of oil production plans," the company said in its written reply.

It said that the field planned to gradually increase production in 2017 to exceed 2.6 million tonnes for the full year, or over 50,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Prirazlomnoye, Russia's sole offshore Arctic oil field, plans to produce 2.1 million tonnes of oil this year, or around 40,000 bpd, Gazpromneft said in May this year.

An industry source familiar with the company plans said that Gazprom Neft was considering the maintenance in summer.

Western sanctions introduced in 2014 prevent western companies from helping Gazprom Neft in developing its Arctic offshore fields. Gazprom Neft launched production at the Prirazlomnoye field, in Russia's Pechora Sea, in 2013.

In its emailed comments, Gazprom Neft said that maintenance was not linked to sanctions. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, Olga Yagova and Katya Golubkova; editing by Christian Lowe)