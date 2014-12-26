Russia's FinMin sees economy shrinking 4 pct in 2015

BRIEF-Violin Memory says emerged from bankruptcy - SEC Filing
* On April 21, 2017 conditions set forth in amended plan of reorganization for co were satisfied or waived and effective date of plan occurred
MOSCOW Dec 26 Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday that the Russian economy could contract by 4 percent next year and that the budget could have a deficit of more than 3 percent of gross domestic product if oil prices average $60 a barrel.
Siluanov also told journalists that his ministry had recalculated its budget forecasts to take into account oil prices at $60 a barrel and that he expected the rouble's average exchange rate to be around 51 roubles per dollar in 2015.
He added that state bank VTB could get 100 billion roubles ($1.9 billion) from the National Wealth Fund by the end of the year and 150 billion roubles more in 2015, while Gazprombank could get 70 billion roubles this or next year.
($1 = 53.1220 roubles) (Reporting by Dasha Korsunskaya; writing by Alexander Winning and Vladimir Soldatkin)
* On April 21, 2017 conditions set forth in amended plan of reorganization for co were satisfied or waived and effective date of plan occurred
April 21 Highlights for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: TAXES AND REGULATIONS Trump promises a big announcement about tax reform next week and orders an administration review of Obama-era tax rules written to discourage U.S. companies from relocating overseas to cut their tax bills. Trump tells the Treasury Department to examine two powers given to regulators to police large financial companies following the 2008 financial cri
* NAV Canada says traffic in March 2017 increased by an average of 5.9 per cent compared to same month in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: