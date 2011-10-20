UPDATE 1-Georgia: No WTO deal with Russia, to talk again

* Further talks scheduled for early next week
* Talks hit snag over Georgia breakaway regions
By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, Oct 20 Russia and Georgia failed on
Thursday to come to an agreement that would pave the way for
Russia to join the World Trade Organisation, but the two sides
will hold further talks next week, the head of Georgia's trade
talks delegation said.
Since the WTO, a 153-nation trade body, makes decisions by
consensus, Georgia -- a pro-Western NATO aspirant -- has an
effective veto over membership for the much larger Russia.
"This meeting ended with no result again. The situation is
the same as it was after our last round of talks," said Sergi
Kapanadze, Deputy Foreign Minister and the head of Georgia's
delegation to the Swiss-mediated talks.
"We agreed that another meeting will be held at the
beginning of next week," he told Reuters by telephone.
The failure to resolve a dispute rooted in a 2008 war
between the ex-Soviet neighbours undermines Russia's chances of
joining the WTO this year, a target set by Moscow and the United
States, and could worsen Russia's relations with the West.
Kapanadze said the sticking point was still Russia's refusal
to let Georgia have access to information about trade in the
breakaway Georgian regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, which
Moscow recognised as independent nations after the five-day war.
"Russia does not agree on monitoring of trade in trade
corridors ... They are trying to politicise this issue,"
Kapanadze said, referring to the two regions where Russia
maintains sizable military forces.
Russia is by far the largest economy still outside the WTO
and has been seeking entry for 18 years.
Georgia halted WTO talks with Russia in April 2008 after the
Kremlin ordered the lifting of economic sanctions against
Abkhazia and South Ossetia in the run-up to the war that August.
Russian forces repelled a Georgian attempt to regain control
of South Ossetia, which has long been outside the sway of the
central government in Tbilisi, and penetrated deep into Georgia
before an EU-brokered ceasefire was reached.
Almost all remaining trade issues between Russia and WTO
members including the United States and European Union have been
resolved since U.S. President Barack Obama made support for
Russia's bid a part of efforts to improve ties with Moscow.
(Reporting By Margarita Antidze)