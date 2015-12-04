Russia's Global Ports registers 30 bln roubles bond programme

BRIEF-TCF Financial says CFPB has been reviewing co's overdraft protection program
* CFPB has been reviewing TCF's overdraft protection program as part of its ongoing focus on programs across banking industry
MOSCOW Dec 4 London-listed Russian ports operator Global Ports said on Friday it had registered a 30 billion rouble ($442.54 million) bond programme to help refinance existing debt.
"The programme, which will be commenced only if market conditions present suitable opportunity for such a step, provides (the company) with the potential to issue bonds in six tranches of 5 billion Russian roubles each," Global Ports said in a statement. ($1 = 67.7900 roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Energy Department, said during a Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that global warming caused by humans is real, but that efforts to combat it should not cost American jobs.
* RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp CEO Geert Cauwenbergh reports purchase of 10,000 shares of co's common stock on Jan 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iGe8Re) Further company coverage: