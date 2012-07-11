Globaltrans SPO price range guidance narrows-sources

MOSCOW, July 11 The price range for Russian
freight operator Globaltrans Investment's secondary
public offering is narrowing with banks guiding towards a range
of $16.25 to $16.50 per global depositary receipt (GDR), two
sources said on Wednesday.
Globaltrans said on Monday it plans to raise around $450
million via a share sale, giving it added firepower to expand
and make possible further acquisitions. The company gave an
initial range for the offering at $16 to $17.25 a share.
Under an over-allotment option, underwriters could purchase
up to an additional $50 million GDRs at the offer price, the
company said. [ID :nL6E8I906D]
All $500 million was subscribed, sources said on Tuesday.