Russia's Globaltrans reports 7 pct fall in H1 net profit

BRIEF-HTG Molecular Diagnostics files for common stock offering of up to $75 mln
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $75 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o1BbaR) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Sept 3 Russian freight company Globaltrans Investment said first-half net profit fell 7 percent year-on-year as costs rose 40 percent, reflecting an increase in business following a number of acquisitions.
Globaltrans said net profit was $148 million. Revenue rose 25 percent compared with the first half of 2012 to $1.2 billion, while total cost of sales, marketing and administrative expenses rose 40 percent.
The company bought the Ferrotrans business - previously called Metalloinvesttrans - from iron ore company Metalloinvest in April 2012 in a $540 million deal. Earlier this year, it closed a $225 million deal to buy rail freight operator MMK-Trans.
* Appoints Georgina Carnegie as director of company and announces subsequent resignation of Harvey Lim
* Itron Inc - Mark Schmitz, company's executive vice president and chief financial officer will be stepping down