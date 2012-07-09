UPDATE 1-Russia's Globaltrans to raise $450mln for M&A

* Price range for offer is $16-$17.25 per GDR
* To raise $450mln, over-allotment option of $50mln
* Free-float to be around 48 percent after capital raising
MOSCOW, July 9 Russian freight operator
Globaltrans Investment plans to raise around $450
million via a share sale, the company said on Monday, giving it
added firepower if it decides on further acquisitions.
Globaltrans in April agreed a deal to buy the railcar unit
of iron ore miner Metalloinvest for $540 million and has also
been increasing its purchases of railcars.
CEO Sergey Maltsev said in a statement on Monday that the
railcar market is "ripe for consolidation" and that the company
is well positioned to capitalise on the trend.
The company is to raise $450 million by issuing global
depositary recipts (GDRs) in a range of $16.00 to $17.25 per
share. Under an over-allotment option, underwriters can purchase
up to an additional $50 million of GDRs at the offer price, it
said.
The company's shares closed at $17.48 on Friday.
Globaltrans, which went public in 2008 at $13.25 a share,
raised cash via a secondary offering to buy a controlling stake
in BaltTransServis in 2009.
The company also said first quarter profit rose 25 percent
to $94.6 million while revenue rose 3 percent to $452.6 million.