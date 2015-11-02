版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 2日 星期一 17:47 BJT

General Motors recalls 9,354 Opel Meriva-B cars in Russia

MOSCOW Nov 2 General Motors has voluntarily recalled 9,354 Opel Meriva-B cars that had been sold in Russia, a Russian technical standards watchdog said on Monday.

The Rosstandart watchdog said the recall had taken place to comply with a 2002 law about technical regulation. It said that all the cars would be checked and if necessary their drivers' seat belts would be replaced. (Reporting By Alexander Winning and Anton Zverev, writing by Jason Bush; editing by Katya Golubkova)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐