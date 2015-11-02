General Motors recalls 9,354 Opel Meriva-B cars in Russia

MOSCOW Nov 2 General Motors has voluntarily recalled 9,354 Opel Meriva-B cars that had been sold in Russia, a Russian technical standards watchdog said on Monday.

The Rosstandart watchdog said the recall had taken place to comply with a 2002 law about technical regulation. It said that all the cars would be checked and if necessary their drivers' seat belts would be replaced. (Reporting By Alexander Winning and Anton Zverev, writing by Jason Bush; editing by Katya Golubkova)