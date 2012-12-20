Russia's Klondike? Not yet

| BODAIBO, Russia
BODAIBO, Russia Dec 20 It looks like any one of
remote eastern Siberia's low-lying, peat-coloured hills: only
the thin trenches that scar Sukhoi Log hint at the work of
generations of geologists to measure the riches beneath.
This bleak expanse, uninviting against a steel grey sky, is
probably the world's largest virgin gold deposit, with mineral
wealth to rival the world's largest, at Grasberg in Indonesia.
Yet it has remained untapped for half a century, held back
by its remoteness, state restrictions and, in recent years, a
lack of interest on the part of a Moscow government riding the
wave of energy profits and holding out for higher gold prices.
"(The government) would love more gold, but they have no
time to think about these issues at the top level," said Sergei
Guriev, rector of the New Economic School in Moscow.
"At the lower level, people are happy with the status quo."
Soviet geologists surveyed Sukhoi Log intensively in the
1970s yet little came of it. But now the Russian government has
stirred long-dormant interest, suggesting it might invite bids
to mine the gold. While such talk has come and gone in the past
- and no details of any tender have been given - there is new
debate on how, and at what cost, the ore might be exploited.
Beyond the future of Sukhoi Log itself, the outcome could be
a litmus test for Moscow's willingness to embrace changes some
have been lobbying for in the mining sector - whether lifting a
bar to foreigners' involvement in strategic assets or simply
showing any appetite at all for turning earth into bullion.
For all the gold fever of pioneers who claimed Russia's wild
east for the tsars in the 19th century, Sukhoi Log - the name
means Dry Gully - remains a symbol of a more recent lack of
drive to mine the riches beneath the world's biggest country.
Analysts say the latest study on that single deposit
indicates it could produce 1.6-1.9 million ounces of gold a year
over three or four decades - worth an annual $3 billion or so at
today's gold price near $1,700 per ounce. Initial development
costs are forecast at upwards of $2.5 billion.
There are traces of Soviet ambitions in this distant corner
of Siberia, 1,000 km northeast of Irkutsk: half-built bridges
are scattered along the cratered road out of the gold rush town
of Bodaibo, concrete pillars sticking out among the fir trees.
Nearby, a handful of five-storey apartment blocks, the start
of a miners' colony, stand forlorn in the taiga, close to where,
in 1912, soldiers shot dozens of striking gold miners from the
Lena river fields in a massacre that helped foment revolution.
In Bodaibo, few expect a new rush to develop Sukhoi Log.
"For now, it is worth more in the ground," says Alexander
Tuluptsov, a senior engineer at GV Gold, a private firm that is
mining the neighbouring Golets Vysochaishy deposit. A local man
whose wife's father was among the geologists who first charted
Sukhoi Log, he does not expect to see it worked in his lifetime.
There is little pressure locally for work to start. Gold
prices are riding high, bringing jobs and money to the sparse
population. In Bodaibo, home to about 15,000, shiny SUVs are
testimony to work at other mines and along historic riverbed
deposits of the Lena basin. So too are prices in shops, where
basic produce can cost three times what it does in even Moscow.
Irkutsk Region is bigger than France but has less than 2.5
million people. Anyone wanting to mine Sukhoi Log would probably
have to fly in workers from further afield.
Speaking in London, where his mining firm is listed, Vitaly
Nesis, U.S.-trained chief executive of Polymetal, said
the Kremlin sees no haste in doing anything with the deposit:
"It is an asset that is a natural hedge against global
inflation. Why does the government need to turn a real asset
into a pile of dollars or euros that could be inflated away?"
However, Russia's leadership should foster more probing digs
across its territory: "What the government should do," he said,
"Is promote investment in exploration to find new assets."
Yet that, too, has lagged in Russia. Exploration alone could
bring development to its farthest reaches - metalled roads,
modern airports, rail, power, not to mention training and jobs.
But, say mining entrepreneurs, encouraging pioneering, small
outfits and attracting foreign prospectors will need an
overhaul of red tape and changes to laws, notably limits on
foreigners' rights to exploit any big, new seams they discover.
Lou Naumovski, who runs the Moscow office of Canadian mining
firm Kinross, estimated more investment in exploration could
bring the Russian economy an additional $1.6 billion a year -
but only if the government improves the regulatory framework:
Prospectors "take huge risks for high returns", he said. "If
you have so many barriers, it simply doesn't work.
"You need huge political courage to say 'we need to really
work to diversify, even within natural resources'."
GOLDEN AMBITION
Russia has gold deposits second only to South Africa and
major deposits of copper, coal, diamonds, nickel, palladium and
much else. But it has remained underdeveloped and underexplored
since the collapse of the Soviet Union, as the state has focused
on profiting from oil and gas reserves that account for 70
percent of Russia's exports. Where in Canada, say, an average of
$178 was spent on exploration per 100 square kilometres of its
vast territory in the last five years, Russians spent just $28.
"In other countries, there is a lot more interest in
developing their mining industry," said Nikolai Zelenski, chief
executive of Nord Gold, one of the few Russian mining companies
to operate beyond the former Soviet Union.
He compared his own country unfavourably with Burkina Faso:
"It is not a very rich country in mineral resources," he said.
"But since 2005 they have built six mines, and I am not sure
that many more mines have been built in Russia since then."
Foreign-owned miners have been the engine of development in
much of the emerging world but have had little success in
Russia, with the notable exception of Kinross. The world's
biggest producer, Barrick Gold, pulled out this year.
Most have preferred to tap resources elsewhere - even in
countries as challenging as the Democratic Republic of Congo -
than tackle Russia's climate, restrictions and red tape.
However, easy pickings are running out in Africa, which may
push miners to look again at Russia, while Moscow's leaders may
also see more reason to encourage them; official figures suggest
Russia's viable reserves may run out in 15 to 30 years. And a
lower oil price may spur the Kremlin to exploit other resources.
Mark Bristow, chief executive at London-listed Randgold
Resources, said his Africa-focused firm could look east
in five or 10 years - "Russia's incredibly important" - and he
expected Moscow in time to pay more attention to encouraging
gold production - "I think it will eventually matter," he said.
FROM SCRATCH
There is already a range of companies ready to expand.
Unlike other sectors in Russia, gold mining has not become
dominated by the fabulously rich and politically influential
"oligarchs" who took over other industries privatised in the
1990s. Arguably, there were few existing gold assets to grab.
"Whatever we did, we did from scratch. That is what is
special about gold mining," said German Pikhoya, chief executive
of Polyus Gold, Russia's largest producer, which has
spent billions in exploration and works on the fringes of Sukhoi
Log. It is seen as a top contender to develop the deposit.
Russia is not without success in gold mining, even in areas
where nature is at its toughest. Operators have tackled complex
projects, building operations like Polyus's Olimpiada mine or
Polymetal's Amursk processing hub for complex, refractory ore or
Kinross's Kupol mine in hostile, Arctic Chukotka.
Some 30 km (20 miles) from the swelling outline of Sukhoi
Log, tapping a satellite deposit, GV Gold has gone from start-up
to mid-ranking producer in just over a decade. It aims to
produce 5.2 tonnes (some 167,200 ounces) of gold this year, has
fund manager BlackRock as an investor and ambitions to list its
shares. It could reap the benefits of development at Sukhoi Log.
Its director for corporate development, Maxim Gorlachev,
stressed GV Gold would not over-reach itself in talking about
potentially the world's biggest deposit, but it was willing to
take advantage of opportunities if the conditions were right:
"We understand our place in the food chain," he said. "But
if there was an opportunity to participate, we would evaluate.
And if cost-efficient for us, why not?"
Getting conditions right for investment in gold exploration
may take some time yet, however. There is no sign the government
will move soon to lift a limit on foreign ownership of strategic
assets; legislation scheduled for this year has not appeared.
Russia has overtaken South Africa as South African output
has slowed and it is now the world's fourth largest producer of
gold, according to data from Thomson Reuters GFMS. With Sukhoi
Log, Russia could rival top producer China. But its exploration
- key to securing a future for Russian gold mining - still lags.
Legislation is not the only problem. Lack of labour and
skilled contractors in remote Siberia is another, as is funding,
especially tough at the moment. Poor infrastructure is a barrier
too. Bodaibo's airstrip, for example, is served by only small,
ageing turboprops. And they cannot land in heavy rain.
Some mining firms adopt a go-it-alone strategy, building
infrastructure themselves rather than rely on local officials.
But without a clear political signal in Moscow that it wants to
develop Sukhoi Log, none is rushing to build the new highways,
airport and water and power plants a major deposit requires.
"Is there going to be a gold rush in the next five years?"
asked Kinross's Naumovski. "I would like to believe there will.
"But not unless the government undertakes those reforms that
we and other mining companies are recommending."