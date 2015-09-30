Goldman Sachs reshuffles leadership team for Russia/CIS

MOSCOW, Sept 30 U.S. investment bank Goldman
Sachs has reshuffled its leadership team for its business
in Russia and the former Soviet Union, an internal memo seen by
Reuters said.
The bank said its business in Russia and the Commonwealth of
Independent States (CIS) would now be led by co-heads Timothy
Talkington, Sergei Arsenyev and Dmitri Sedov.
Paolo Zannoni and Nicholas Jordan will step down as co-chief
executive officers of the Russia/CIS business.
Goldman banker Brett Olsher, meanwhile, will chair a new
Russia Executive Leadership Group aimed at expanding the firm's
local business, the memo said.
Investment banks have seen their revenues slide in Russia as
deals have dried up in the wake of Western sanctions over the
Ukraine conflict.
Goldman declined a request for comment as to why it had
reshuffled its Russia/CIS team.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)