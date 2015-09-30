Goldman Sachs reshuffles leadership team for Russia/CIS

MOSCOW, Sept 30 U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs has reshuffled its leadership team for its business in Russia and the former Soviet Union, an internal memo seen by Reuters said.

The bank said its business in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) would now be led by co-heads Timothy Talkington, Sergei Arsenyev and Dmitri Sedov.

Paolo Zannoni and Nicholas Jordan will step down as co-chief executive officers of the Russia/CIS business.

Goldman banker Brett Olsher, meanwhile, will chair a new Russia Executive Leadership Group aimed at expanding the firm's local business, the memo said.

Investment banks have seen their revenues slide in Russia as deals have dried up in the wake of Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict.

Goldman declined a request for comment as to why it had reshuffled its Russia/CIS team.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)