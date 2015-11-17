Google to contest Russia antitrust ruling on Android

MOSCOW Nov 17 Google will contest in
court the Russian antitrust agency's ruling that it broke
competition law by abusing its dominant position with its
Android mobile platform, the U.S. technology giant said on
Tuesday.
Russia's competition watchdog ruled in September that Google
had broken the law by requiring pre-installation of certain
applications on mobile devices running on Android.
"We intend to contest this decision and explain in court why
we consider it unfounded," the company said in its official
Russian blog.
Google has until Dec. 18 to amend its contracts with
smartphone manufacturers in order to comply with the ruling in
the case that was launched by local rival Yandex.
Yandex said it will make a statement shortly. It said on
Friday that it had also asked the European Commission to
investigate Google practices in relation to Android in the
European Union.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Louise Heavens)