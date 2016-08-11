Russian watchdog imposes $6.8 million fine on Google

MOSCOW Aug 11 Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog
said on Thursday Google would have to pay a 438
million rouble ($6.8 million) fine for pre-installing
applications on mobile devices running its Android operating
system.
The watchdog, FAS, ruled last September that Google had
broken anti-monopoly laws, following a complaint by Russia's
Yandex.
"We have received a notification from FAS about the imposed
fine," Google's press service said on Thursday in a written
statement.
"We will familiarise ourselves with the ruling before
deciding on further actions."
The watchdog said Russian customers would benefit from its
decision and that international corporations have to obey
Russian law defending fair competition as well as other
companies.
($1 = 64.8700 roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova and Anastasia Teterevleva;
Editing by Alexander Winning)