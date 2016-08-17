版本:
2016年 8月 17日

Russia says Google could face fine if late to comply with ruling

MOSCOW Aug 17 Russia's anti-monopoly regulator said Alphabet Inc's Google must comply with its ruling within eight days or could face an additional fine, after a court turned down the firm's appeal, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Maria Kiselyova)

