Russia fails to reach settlement with Google in Android case

MOSCOW Aug 16 Russia's state anti-monopoly watchdog FAS said on Tuesday it and Alphabet Inc's Google had failed to reach an out-of-court settlement in a case over Google's Android operating system, Interfax news agency reported.
The watchdog last week imposed a 438 million rouble ($6.85 million) fine on Google after ruling last year that the firm was abusing its dominance by requiring the pre-installation of certain applications on mobile devices using Android, following a complaint by Russia's Yandex.
Google had appealed the ruling while FAS said an out-of court deal was possible should Google admit to violations of antitrust laws and pay a fine.
"The talks with Google on the issue of the settlement agreement have come to nothing. Now it's up to the court to draw a line under this case," Interfax quoted Elena Zaeva, head of FAS's Department for Regulation of Telecommunications and Information Technology, as saying.
Zaeva was quoted as saying a court would hear Google's appeal on Wednesday.
Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
($1 = 63.9469 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Jane Merriman)
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.