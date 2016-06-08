Russian watchdog discussing out of court settlement with Google - Ifax

MOSCOW, June 8 Russia's state competition watchdog FAS is discussing with Alphabet Inc's Google an out of court settlement, Interfax news agency on Wednesday quoted a deputy FAS head as saying.

FAS ruled last September that Google had broken the law by requiring pre-installation of certain applications on mobile devices running on its Android operating system, following a complaint by Russia's Yandex. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)