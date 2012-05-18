Putin seeking control in Russian cabinet selection

* Cabinet line-up to assert Putin control over economy
* Privatisations, energy policy seen as key tests
* Doubts over PM Medvedev's long-term future
By Steve Gutterman and Douglas Busvine
MOSCOW, May 18 President Vladimir Putin will
likely name allies to key economic posts when he unveils his new
cabinet on Monday, asserting control over the government in a
move that could hamstring reforms backed by his more liberal
premier.
At stake is the future of Russia's privatisation programme
and the drive to diversify a $1.7 trillion Russian economy still
heavily dependent on oil and gas exports, which yield half of
all state revenues.
"It will be Putin's cabinet," said Lilia Shevtsova, a senior
associate at the Carnegie Moscow Center think-tank who is an
author and expert on Putin.
The appointments will set the tone for the start of Putin's
six-year term in a country beset by economic tests - curbing
corruption, attracting investment and reducing reliance on
energy - and changed by unprecedented public opposition to his
rule.
Anti-Putin protests began over allegations of fraud in a
parliamentary election won by his ruling United Russia party on
Dec. 4, and were fuelled by dismay at his plan to return to the
presidency.
They grew smaller after his election but have persisted, and
police detained hundreds protests over his May 7 inauguration.
As president, Putin has direct authority over the "power
ministries" of defence, the interior and foreign affairs, where
any new appointees will be as close or closer to the 59-year-old
leader than those in the outgoing cabinet.
But Putin is also expected to exert powerful sway over the
economic team, which Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who agreed
to swap the Kremlin for the government White House under a pact
with his political mentor, would traditionally control.
Investors, above all, say they want to know whether Russia
will carry out key reforms like privatisation, that would
curtail the role of the state in the economy, and reduce its
dependency on oil.
First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov, a linchpin of
Putin's government during his four-year premiership, is seeking
to remain in his post after riding out negative publicity over
his wife's financial dealings.
Putin may view Shuvalov, an urbane, English-speaking lawyer,
as invaluable for his role as a balance between factions in the
Kremlin's orbit - the 'siloviki' linked to the security services
and more liberal reformers.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, a career bureaucrat who
replaced fellow fiscal hawk Alexei Kudrin when the longtime
Putin ally was driven out in a spat with Medvedev last autumn,
may also keep his post.
If Shuvalov and Siluanov stay on, it "implies that Putin
will also maintain control over all financial decisions," said
Natalia Orlova, chief economist at Alfa Bank in Moscow.
Allies of Medvedev, 46, are vying for top posts as well, and
the future of other prominent figures seems less clear.
Investors are watching the Economy Ministry, where sources
say Andrei Belousov, 53, who heads the government's economic
staff and has generated some of Putin's main policy ideas, is a
strong candidate.
FACTIONAL FEUDS
Belousov's presumed rival for the economy post is Medvedev's
Twitter-savvy economic adviser, Arkady Dvorkovich, a prominent
member of the fresh-faced Kremlin team that raised hopes for
change during his four-year presidency but fell short.
Sources say Dvorkovich, 40, still harbours ambitions for the
finance portfolio but he was more likely to be given a less
powerful post because of strong opposition to his appointment
from more conservative members of Putin's circle.
Another Medvedev ally, studiedly scruffy billionaire former
power industry executive Mikhail Abyzov, was angling for a
senior job in charge of energy policy but was also facing stiff
opposition, the sources said.
Energy has for years been the realm of Igor Sechin, a close
Putin ally and leader of the "siloviki" faction - the former KGB
and security apparatchiks who were raised to power by Putin in
his 2000-2008 presidency and oppose Medvedev's liberal camp.
Sechin, a deputy prime minister, may leave the government
but keep a strong hand in energy policy after Putin, on his last
day as premier, signed an order nominating him to the board of
the main state energy holding company.
Continued clout for Sechin, who could be given a powerful
role outside the cabinet, would cloud Medvedev's chances of
success in a privatisation drive he wants to press ahead with
upon assuming office.
"ACID TEST"
Since Putin's election on March 4, Sechin has sought to
assert his control by masterminding three major upstream deals
involving state oil firm Rosneft, tried to block the
sell-off of pipeline monopoly Transneft and pushed
back 2007 reforms to liberalise the power sector.
"Privatisation will be 'the acid test' for the early months
of Medvedev's government," said Christopher Granville of Trusted
Sources, a London-based emerging markets research firm.
A cabinet divided by personal allegiances and policy
differences could be a barrier to reform at a time when Putin
faces persistent discontent reflected in a wave of street
protests by Russians who fear his continued rule will bring
economic stagnation and stifle political activity.
Putin made clear he had the last word, with supporters
saying he had taken the unusual decision to avoid this weekend's
G8 summit outside Washington - sending Medvedev in his place -
because he needed to finalise the government.
Steered into the Kremlin in 2008 by Putin, who faced a
constitutional bar on a third straight term, Medvedev was seen
as the junior partner in the ruling duo during his presidency,
which featured much reformist talk but little tangible success.
Medvedev's longevity as prime minister has already been
called into question. A government source and Russian media said
some prominent prospective nominees had turned down offers of
cabinet posts, suggesting they feared they would hold little
real power or were wary of risking their political careers.
Shevtsova said Putin could use Medvedev as a tool to solve
squabbles between clans, to distance himself from unpopular
decisions and as a potential scapegoat for problems.
"At the same time, it's not in Putin's interest to
annihilate Medvedev completely, because loyalty - and the
reciprocation of loyalty - is the key principle that glues
Putin's team together," she said.