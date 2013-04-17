Russia won't sell state assets on the cheap-PM

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW, April 17 The Russian government will not sell state assets on the cheap, but only when deals look profitable enough, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told the Lower House of Parliament on Wednesday.
"Nothing will be sold for 3 kopecks... The sales will happen when it is profitable," he told the Duma.
Last year, Russia cut its stake in its top lender Sberbank , raising $5 billion, after delaying the deal several times due to weak markets. This year, the state plans to reduce its stake in No.2 bank VTB.
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.