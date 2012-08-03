UPDATE 2-Russia grain exports make fast start despite drought

* SovEcon says 2 million tonnes exported in July
By Polina Devitt and Gus Trompiz
MOSCOW/PARIS, Aug 3 Russian grain exports are
off to a fast start in the new agricultural year even though
Russia's exportable surplus has shrunk drastically in a drought,
surprising analysts and raising questions about how long Russia
can sustain the pace.
Most forecasters think exports will fall by at least half
from last year's record 28.1 million tonnes, most of which was
wheat but also included rice, flour equivalent and legumes. The
predictions have helped fuel speculation of an export ban and
underpinned wheat prices on international futures markets.
SovEcon Chief Executive Andrei Sizov Sr. told Reuters Russia
exported 2 million tonnes of grain in July, the first month of
the new agricultural year, and is likely to export 2.5 million
tonnes in August.
The July export volume was "second only to July of last
year," Sizov said. Russia's July exports hit a record for the
month last year when exports resumed after a 10-month ban
prompted by a summer 2010 drought.
A trade source at one of Russia's grain exporters said that
of the July figure, 1.8 million tonnes was wheat, which is among
the first crops to be harvested in Russia's key southern
exporting regions.
"The market didn't expect such a big volume but then if you
remember in 2010 they started exporting pretty strongly,"
Lucille Brazzini, an analyst with French grains consultancy
Offre & Demande Agricole, said.
She added that high July exports did not necessarily point
away from possible export restrictions: "I don't think that one
rules out the other."
YOUR RISK
As this summer's drought has spread, Russian crop forecasts
have been cut repeatedly, sharpening parallels with the 2010
season, when the government shocked markets with a snap decision
to ban exports, though officials have hinted they hope to avoid
limits this year.
Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, in charge of
industry and commodity producers in the government, said that at
current forecasts of 75-80 million tonnes, Russia's exportable
surplus could be 10-12 million tonnes.
"That was a direct signal to the market that 10-12 million
tonnes is all you can export, and then it's your risk," the
exporter said.
"But he did not say what would happen next. That volume will
keep us going until about November."
For now, the Russian government plans to use sales from its
intervention stocks to cool high domestic prices and
redistribute grain to deficit regions.
The relatively high export figures are likely to come as a
surprise to grain markets, whose suspicions about a grain ban
have been fed by the appearance of low activity on the part of
Russian exporters, especially for later dates.
Prices for Russian export grain have hit new records in the
country's Black Sea ports on the back of a drought in Russia and
the U.S. farm belt, causing speculation that exporters were
deferring purchases in hopes that prices would fall.
But Sizov said exporters had simply moved inland, trading at
railside elevators closer to producing regions, where trade is
less transparent than in port.
Major exporters such as Glencore, Cargill and Bunge own
their own elevators near the Black Sea coast and use them as a
base of operations for origination in Russia.
"We didn't think they had exported so much in July but when
you consider the production and export zones in Russia they
still have a capacity to export," Brazzini said.
"Sure, they have lost some production in the south but the
losses to come are in the interior of the country, where grain
is less easily exportable."
Most of the wheat harvest is complete in Russia's key
southern exporter regions, where overall yields are down by
around 30 percent. The picture is worse in the Volga, where
spring wheat is still awaiting harvest and yields are down by as
much as 50 percent.
Drought has caused the crop to mature rapidly in the Ural
Mountains and Siberia, where the harvest has started weeks
early. "That is a bad sign," Sizov said.