UN's Ban urges Russian leniency with Greenpeace activists

* Ban hopes for "favourable and sympathetic" considerations
* Says activists, including Greenpeace, play key role in
society
WARSAW Nov 21 U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon appealed to Russia on Thursday to be lenient to
Greenpeace activists detained for a protest against Arctic oil
drilling, saying environmentalists played a key role in society.
"They (Russia) may have their own domestic rules and
regulations but I would hope that they would have some
favourable and sympathetic considerations for this case," Ban
told Reuters on the sidelines of U.N. climate talks in Warsaw.
Three of the 30 people arrested during a Greenpeace protest
were freed on bail on Thursday, saying that the action against
Arctic oil drilling in September was justified and that the
response by the authorities was not.
"In this world the civil societies...play a very important
role. It is not only the government or business communities who
make this world move. A very significant part is now shared by
civil society, including Greenpeace," Ban said.
