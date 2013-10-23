版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 24日 星期四 01:47 BJT

Greenpeace says new Russian charges "wildly disproportionate"

MOSCOW Oct 23 Greenpeace said on Wednesday that the lesser charge of hooliganism now faced by activists who had been charged with piracy in Russia over a protest against Arctic oil drilling was still "wildly disproportionate".

"We will contest the trumped up charge of hooliganism as strongly as we contested the piracy allegations," Vladimir Chuprov of Greenpeace Russia said in a statement. "They are both fantasy charges that bear no relation to reality."
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐