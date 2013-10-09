Russia says drugs found on Greenpeace ship, plans new charges

MOSCOW Oct 9 Russian investigators said on
Wednesday they found drugs aboard a Greenpeace ship that was
used in a protest against offshore Arctic drilling and would
press new charges against some of the 30 people being held for
alleged piracy.
In addition to drugs, the Investigative Committee said
searches of the Arctic Sunrise, which was boarded by Russian
coast guards after the Sept. 18 protest at the Prirazlomnaya oil
rig, had revealed equipment with potential military uses.
It also said investigators were trying to establish which of
those being held were responsible for what it called attempts to
ram coast guard boats, endangering the lives of their crew.
"In view of the data obtained while investigating the
criminal case, charges ... are expected to be adjusted," the
committee said. It said that "a number of detainees will be
presented with charges of committing other grave crimes."
Russia arrested the 28 activists and two freelance
journalists who were aboard the Dutch-registered Greenpeace
vessel during the protest and has charged all of them with
piracy, which is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
The Investigative Committee said morphine and poppy straw, a
ingredient for heroin and opiates, were found on the ship.
Greenpeace lawyer Alexander Mukhortov said the vessel's
American captain legally kept morphine in his safe for medical
purposes, and expressed doubt about the other claim by
investigators.
"The Investigative Committee 'found' narcotics. We are
waiting for it to find an atomic bomb and a striped elephant.
This is possible in Russia these days and can hardly surprise
anybody," Greenpeace Russia said on its Twitter account.
The environmentalist group says the piracy charges are
absurd and unfounded and that the conditions of detention for
the detainees, who come for 18 countries, have in some cases
violated their civil rights.
Kumi Naidoo, the head of Greenpeace, offered in a letter to
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to move to Russia
and stand as security for the release on bail of the detainees.
The Netherlands launched legal proceedings against Russia on
Friday, saying it had unlawfully detained the activists and
others on the Dutch-registered icebreaker Arctic Sunrise.
