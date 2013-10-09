UPDATE 1-Russia says drugs found on Greenpeace ship, plans new charges

* Russian investigators say found narcotics aboard arrested
Greenpeace ship
* Greenpeace protest targeted Russia's first offshore Arctic
oil rig
* Russia wants to tap vast Arctic energy resources, green
groups warn of massive risks
By Gabriela Baczynska and Maria Tsvetkova
MOSCOW, Oct 9 Russian investigators said on
Wednesday they had found drugs aboard a Greenpeace ship used in
a protest against offshore Arctic drilling and would press new
charges against some of the 30 people being held for alleged
piracy.
Greenpeace Russia mocked the accusation. "The Investigative
Committee 'found' narcotics. We are waiting for it to find an
atomic bomb and a striped elephant," it said on Twitter. "This
is possible in Russia these days and can hardly surprise
anybody."
In addition to drugs, the Investigative Committee said
searches of the Arctic Sunrise, which was boarded by Russian
coast guards after the Sept. 18 protest at the Prirazlomnaya oil
rig, had revealed equipment with potential military uses.
It also said investigators were trying to establish which of
those being held were responsible for what it called attempts to
ram coast guard boats, endangering the lives of their crew.
"In view of the data obtained while investigating the
criminal case, charges ... are expected to be adjusted," the
committee said. It said that "a number of detainees will be
presented with charges of committing other grave crimes."
Russia arrested the 28 activists and two freelance
journalists who were aboard the Dutch-registered Greenpeace
vessel during the protest and has charged all of them with
piracy, which is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
The Investigative Committee said morphine and poppy straw, a
ingredient for heroin and opiates, were found on the ship.
Greenpeace lawyer Alexander Mukhortov said that the
vessel's American captain legally kept morphine in his safe for
medical purposes and that the equipment cited by investigators
was a sonar widely used for maritime expeditions.
CHARGES
The environmentalist group says the piracy charges are
absurd and unfounded and that the conditions of detention for
the detainees, who come for 18 countries, have in some cases
violated their civil rights.
Kumi Naidoo, the head of Greenpeace, offered in a letter to
Russian President Vladimir Putin to move to Russia and stand as
security for the release on bail of the detainees.
A Murmansk court refused to bail four Russians among those
under arrest and appeals hearings against pre-trial detention of
the 26 other detainees are due this week and next.
Putin has said the activists were clearly not pirates but
that their protest did violate the law.
The group's lawyers say the charges might have been
initially brought to justify forcibly boarding and seizing
control of the ship and towing it to Murmansk.
The case has already upset Moscow's international ties, with
the Netherlands launching legal proceedings against Russia,
saying it had unlawfully detained the activists and others on
the Dutch-registered icebreaker Arctic Sunrise.
Naidoo was among Greenpeace activists who scaled the same
platform, owned by the state giant Gazprom and at the
heart of Russia's drive to tap the Arctic's energy resources,
last year and got away with it.
The harsher treatment this time around is widely seen as an
attempt to scare off any future protests and give a clear signal
that Russia is not willing to tolerate such actions.