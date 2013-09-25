版本:
Greenpeace activists not pirates but broke law -Russia's Putin

SALEKHARD, Russia, Sept 25 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Greenpeace activists facing potential piracy charges are clearly not pirates but that they violated international law during a protest at Russia's first offshore Arctic oil platform.

"It is absolutely evident that they are, of course, not pirates, but formally they were trying to seize this platform ... It is evident that those people violated international law," Putin said at an Arctic forum.
