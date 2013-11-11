Greenpeace activists held in Russia being moved to St Petersburg

* Greenpeace Activists being moved to St Petersburg
* Thirty held since September over oil rig protest
* All could face seven years in jail
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Nov 11 Thirty people arrested in Russia
over a protest against Arctic oil drilling were moved from the
northern city of Murmansk on Monday on their way to pre-trial
detention centres in St. Petersburg, federal investigators and
Greenpeace said.
The transfer, which follows a reduction of the charges
against 28 activists and two journalists, may be aimed to curb
international criticism of Russia over what the environmental
group says was a peaceful protest.
Activists have reported being confined for 23 hours a day in
bleak, sometimes ice-cold cells in Murmansk, a port city above
the Arctic Circle whose remote location complicates access for
lawyers and consular officials.
The Kremlin has essentially rejected Greenpeace head Kumi
Naidoo's offer to come to Russia and stand as security for their
release of the detainees, who come from 18 nations on five
continents.
The 30 were arrested after coast guards boarded the
Greenpeace icebreaker Arctic Sunrise following a protest at an
oil platform owned by state-controlled Gazprom off
Russia's northern coast on Sept. 18.
Now charged with hooliganism and facing up to seven years in
prison if convicted, they had been denied bail and held in
pre-trial detention in Murmansk, 1,030 km (640 miles) north of
St Petersburg.
Lawyers who tried to visit them on Monday were told they had
been moved out before dawn, Greenpeace said, and Russia's
federal Investigative Committee said they would be taken to
detention facilities in St. Petersburg.
"St Petersburg has some daylight in the winter months,
unlike Murmansk," Ben Ayliffe, an Arctic campaigner for
Greenpeace said in a statement, although he added there was no
guarantee of better conditions.
When prisoners are transferred across Russia's vast
distances, they are often taken in special trains.
"From the information we have there (railroad) cars are not
heated," Ayliffe said. "We have advised the 30 to dress in warm
clothes and shoes. We have also organised prompt deliveries of
additional supplies of warm outfits."
Russia says the environmental activists violated the law in
the protest in which some tried to scale the Prirazlomnaya
platform, Russia's first offshore oil rig in the Arctic and part
of its efforts to develop the region's oil and gas reserves.
Russia has refused to take part in a case at the
International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, in which the
Netherlands is seeking the release of the activists, two of whom
are Dutch, and the Dutch-registered Greenpeace vessel.