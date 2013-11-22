Russia says sea tribunal has no authority in Greenpeace case

Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
MOSCOW Nov 22 Russia on Friday said an international maritime tribunal that ruled against it in a case brought by the Netherlands had no jurisdiction over its criminal prosecution of 30 people arrested for a Greenpeace protest over Arctic oil drilling.
The Russian Foreign Ministry issued the statement after Hamburg-based International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea said it had accepted a Dutch request to order the provisional release of the Dutch-registered ship Arctic Sunrise and its crew. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Steve Gutterman)
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
NEW YORK, April 13 A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped.