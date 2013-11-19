版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 11月 19日 星期二 20:23 BJT

Russia grants bail to two foreign Greenpeace activists

ST PETERSBURG, Russia Nov 19 A Russian court granted bail on Monday to two foreigners arrested for a Greenpeace protest against offshore oil drilling in the Arctic, rulings lawyers said would allow them to return home pending trial or other investigative action.

David Haussmann of New Zealand and Ana Paula Maciel of Brazil were the first foreigners to be granted bail in hearings held to determine whether 30 people arrested in a protest at a drilling rig in September should remain in custody past Nov. 24. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, Editing by John Stonestreet)
