Russia denies bail to three held over Greenpeace Arctic protest

MOSCOW Oct 8 A Russian court denied bail on
Tuesday to three of 30 people arrested on piracy charges
following a protest by environmental group Greenpeace against
offshore oil drilling in the Arctic.
All 30 face up to 15 years in jail if convicted for the
protest in which a Greenpeace ship approached an oil platform
owned by Gazprom, and have appealed against keeping
them in custody through late November for further investigation.
The court in the northern port city of Murmansk rejected the
appeals filed by activist Andrei Allakhverdov, ship's doctor
Yekaterina Zaspa and Denis Sinyakov, a freelance photographer
who documented the protest, Greenpeace said.
All three are Russian. Hearings for the other 27, nationals
of 18 countries - including activists who tried to scale the oil
platform during the protest - are expected later this week.
Greenpeace says the piracy charges against the activists and
crew members are absurd and unfounded and that the conditions of
detention have in some cases violated their rights.
"They are now prisoners of conscience, and as such they are
the responsibility of the world," said Kumi Naidoo, head of
Greenpeace International.
The Netherlands launched legal proceedings against Russia on
Friday, saying it had unlawfully detained the activists and
others on the Dutch-registered icebreaker Arctic Sunrise.
After the protest, Russian coastguard officers forcibly
boarded and seized control of the ship. It was then towed to
Murmansk and Russia has denied Greenpeace's assertions that the
ship had been in international waters when it was seized.
