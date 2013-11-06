UPDATE 3-Dutch ask sea tribunal to free Greenpeace activists

* Hamburg-based maritime court rules on law of the sea
* Russia declines to participate in court proceedings
* Tribunal ruling expected on Nov. 22
By Michael Hogan
HAMBURG, Nov 6 The Netherlands asked an
international court on Wednesday to order Russia to release 30
people detained during a Greenpeace protest against oil drilling
in the Arctic at a tribunal Moscow refused to attend.
Dutch government representative Liesbeth Lijnzaad said
Russia had "violated the human rights" of the activists who
tried to climb onto Russia's first offshore Arctic oil rig in
September, detaining them for seven weeks "without grounds".
Russia has said it does not recognise the case, accusing the
activists and their ship, the Dutch-registered Arctic Sunrise,
of posing a security threat. Prosecutors charged the 30 with
piracy but then reduced the charge to hooliganism, which carries
a maximum jail term of seven years.
President Vladimir Putin has said they are not pirates but
has faced growing criticism in the West over what is seen as
Russia's heavy-handed treatment of the case.
Countries have no right to seize vessels belonging to third
countries in their exclusive maritime economic zones, Lijnzaad
told the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea in the
German port of Hamburg.
Tribunal president judge Shunji Yanai set Nov. 22 as the
provisional date for a court decision.
Another Dutch government representative, Rene Lefeber, told
the court exclusive economic zones such as that where the
Greenpeace ship was arrested gave nations rights to protect
their natural resources but not the same powers to board and
arrest vessels as they can in territorial waters.
As Russia's arrest of the vessel was illegal, other actions
which followed this including the detention of the crew were
also illegal, Lefeber said.
PIRACY AND HOOLIGANISM
The Hamburg court was established by the 1982 U.N.
Convention on the Law of the Sea - of which both the Netherlands
and Russia are signatories - to settle maritime disputes. Its
decisions are binding but it has no means of enforcing them.
Greenpeace, a global environmentalist group based in
Amsterdam, praised the Dutch bid to free the ship and crew.
"The Netherlands is taking a strong stance in support of the
rule of law and the right to peacefully protest," Greenpeace
international general counsel Jasper Teulings said after
Wednesday's hearing.
Teulings said Greenpeace feared the 30 detainees still faced
the piracy charges - which carry a maximum jail term of 15 years
- despite a decision by the Russian committee handling the case
to reduce them to hooliganism in late October.
"Nothing has changed despite the statement by Putin and from
the investigative committee that the charges would be
requalified to hooliganism," Teulings said.
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev last week reiterated Moscow's
stance that Greenpeace posed a threat to the security of Russian
workers and the environment by disturbing work at the platform.
The case has added to strains in relations between Russia
and the Netherlands. On Tuesday, the Dutch foreign minister
denounced a Russian law banning homosexual "propaganda" among
minors and said violation of gay rights could be grounds for
asylum in his country.