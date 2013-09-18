UPDATE 1-Green activists arrested, shots fired at Russian Arctic rig protest

* Coast guard fires warning shots over Greenpeace vessel
* Similar protest action last year delayed operations
* Greenpeace says Russia cannot guarantee safety of rig
* Companies have become more hesittant to invest across
Arctic
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Sept 18 Russian coast guards fired
warning shots and arrested two Greenpeace activists who scaled
the Prirazlomnaya Arctic oil platform in a protest over the
potential threat to the environment from operations slated to
start this year.
Production at the rig, owned by state group Gazprom
and Russia's first such project in the Barents Sea,
was delayed last year after similar actions. Gazprom said the
delay was down to "technical reasons".
The Arctic holds 13 percent of the world's undiscovered oil
and 30 percent of its undiscovered gas according to industry
estimates. However, its economic viability, as well as its
environmental safety credentials, remain a matter of debate.
The arrested activists were from the Greenpeace icebreaker
Arctic Sunrise. After they scaled the platform, a coast guard
boat fired the warning shots to force the ship to withdraw from
the base of the rig.
Before the withdrawal, Greenpeace photographs of the scene
showed a group of boats - both coast guard vessels and
inflatables from the Arctic Sunrise - jostling for position at
the base of the rig.
"Due to the refusal of the Arctic Sunrise captain to halt
the unlawful activity, the administration took a decision to
stop the ship. The coast guard was forced to fire warning shots
four times from an artillery cannon on board a vessel," Russia's
Federal Security Service said in a statement.
Greenpeace said it received a threat that the ship itself
would be fired at if it did not leave the area immediately.
The group said it had sent five boats to the Prirazlomnaya
rig. It was unclear where the four other boats were located.
"Despite massive financing for Prirazlomnaya, it is not able
to guarantee safe production of Arctic oil," Greenpeace said.
Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of state gas export
monopoly Gazprom, and Gazprom declined immediate comment.
INFANCY
Onshore drilling is well established, but significant
offshore work is in its infancy despite numerous attempts to
make it work and relatively shallow waters.
A decade of high oil prices, scarcity of opportunities
elsewhere, relatively low political risk and a shrinking ice cap
has led companies to look to unexploited parts of the Arctic in
recent years
Global majors including ExxonMobil, Eni and
Statoil have agreed deals with Russia's state-owned
Rosneft to enter Russia's Arctic offshore waters.
Most of these projects are due to begin extracting in the
2020s, and are seen as crucial to maintaining the 10 million
barrels a day of oil flow from the world No. 1 producing nation.
Environmental campaigners, worried about the impact on a
fragile ecosystem and about how a spill clean-up could work in
such remote places, have stepped up their campaigns to match the
increasing business interest.
There is now greater hesitation among companies as high
costs, mishaps, a weaker oil price outlook and determined
anti-drilling campaigns take their toll.
Offshore safety concerns have grown after BP's
Deepwater Horizon oil rig exploded in 2010, killing 11 workers
and spewing millions barrels of oil into the Mexican Gulf.
LICENCES
An incident at the end of last year, where Royal Dutch
Shell's offshore Alaska rig Kulluk broke free in a
storm from the vessel towing it and ran aground became the
latest slip for its drilling programme and has been seen
industry wide as a turning point for Arctic.
Shell later shelved its plans for this year and looks
increasingly unlikely to put a 2014 drilling season in place.
"The reality is that going forward, the obvious
demonstration of climate change in the Arctic will affect
policymakers and boardrooms for years to come, and I see that
more clearly now than five years ago or three years ago,"
Harald Norvik, a former CEO of Statoil and an Arctic
pioneer, told Reuters in an interview earlier this year.
Plans are not entirely on hold though. As well as the
Russian projects, in August Norway invited bids for licences to
drill in its eastern Arctic waters after settling a border
dispute with Russia.
Prirazlomnoye is the first Arctic offshore oil deposit to be
developed by Russia and is located in the Pechora Sea, a part of
the Barents Sea, 60 km (40 miles) from the northern coast.
Its operations are slated to start by the end of 2013 is
expected to reach peak production of 6 million tonnes per year
(120,000 barrels per day) in 2019.
Gazprom Neft is expected to obtain a licence from Gazprom to
develop the field. It expects investment in the project to be
around 200 billion roubles ($6 billion), of which half has been
spent.