Russia says India aircraft carrier delivery delayed 5 months

MOSCOW, Sept 21 Russia will put off delivery of
a renovated $2.3 billion aircraft carrier to India by five
months to fix defects in its construction, a state shipbuilder
said, blaming some of the problems on NATO-supplied equipment.
Sources close to Russian arms exporter Rosoboronexport told
Reuters earlier this week that problems with the boilers on the
Vikramaditya were discovered during sea trials and would delay
delivery of the vessel by six months to a year.
The head of a top shipbuilder confirmed on Friday that
boilers had malfunctioned.
"Besides that, there are a series of mechanisms which
malfunctioned including those delivered by countries of NATO,"
Interfax reported Andrei Dyachkov, president of United
Shipbuilding Corporation, which owns another company that is
doing the renovation, as saying. He did not go into details.
Interfax quoted him as saying repairs would push back the
delivery by five months until May from this December.
Originally built as the Admiral Gorshkov in the Soviet
Union, the vessel to be reconditioned for India is seen as the
cornerstone of defence ties between Russia, the world's second
largest arms exporter, and its biggest customer.
But several delays and cost overruns for the vessel have
raised the ire of both sides.
Russian newspaper Kommersant said this week the boilers
malfunctioned when the ship accelerated to maximum speed.
"According to our calculations, the estimated duration of
repair work ranges from five to seven months," said Dyachkov.
The ship is due to arrive back for repairs in the coming
days. Earlier it was scheduled to be delivered to the Indian
Navy in time for the country's Dec. 4 naval holiday.
New Delhi bought at least $1.6 billion worth of Russian arms
last year, or 21 percent of all of Russia's defence exports.