REFILE-UPDATE 1-India's ONGC interested in Russia's Arctic offshore

MOSCOW, Oct 21 (India's state-owned oil company
ONGC is interested in exploring for oil and gas in the
Arctic offshore with Russian partners, leaders of the two
countries said after holding talks in Moscow on Monday.
The two sides will study the possibility of pumping Russian
hydrocarbons by pipeline to India, while agreeing on the
significance of supplying Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to
India.
A joint statement, issued after President Vladimir Putin
hosted Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the Kremlin, contained
no energy breakthroughs. India has long sought to expand its
upstream foothold in Russia, with little success.
ONGC's overseas arm is a partner in the Sakhalin-1 oil and
gas project, which is operated by a unit of Exxon Mobil.
State oil major Rosneft, another Sakhalin-1 partner,
is lobbying for the right to export LNG to Asia-Pacific buyers.
Rosneft and Exxon have announced plans to build a $15
billion LNG plant to process Sakhalin-1 gas, to be launched in
2018 with an initial capacity of 5 million tonnes per year.
Russia estimates its offshore oil resources at 100 billion
tonnes, which would be enough to satisfy global demand for 25
years at current levels of consumption.
Rosneft already has agreements with ExxonMobil, Eni
and Statoil to explore for Arctic deposits.
These projects are unlikely to produce any oil or gas before the
2020s.