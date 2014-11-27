Russia's InterRao returns to 9-month profit

MOSCOW Nov 27 State-controlled Russian energy
group InterRao said on Thursday it generated net
profit of 11 billion roubles ($230 million) in the first nine
months of 2014, compared to a net loss of 13.9 billion roubles a
year earlier.
Adjusted for non-cash items, its net profit rose 38 percent
to 19 billion roubles, while revenues were up 11 percent to 526
billion roubles, the company said in a financial report.
(1 US dollar = 47.6997 Russian rouble)
