Russia's Mail.ru, VKontakte, to work together

MOSCOW May 29 Russian internet group Mail.ru said on Tuesday it had agreed to work with social network VKontakte.ru on a range of issues facing internet firms in Russia amid increasing global competition.

The company, which owns 39.9 percent of VKontakte - known as Russia's answer to Facebook - said it would give VKontakte CEO Pavel Durov broad power of attorney over the voting rights to its stake.

