Russia plans state-backed Web search engine named after Sputnik -report

MOSCOW Oct 11 State-controlled telecoms group
Rostelecom plans an internet search engine named after
the Sputnik satellite, Vedomosti newspaper said on Friday,
though analysts said the aim to muscle into the highly
competitive Russian market was doomed.
The government has made moves to boost control over the
Internet, but a state-backed search engine, to be called
www.sputnik.ru, would face leading search engine company Yandex,
with 62 percent of the market, U.S. giant Google
and Mail.Ru.
"Search engines are a completely different area from the
telecoms service business in which Rostelecom is involved," said
VTB analyst Ivan Kim in a research note. "With its lack of
expertise, the venture is unlikely to meet with success."
Rostelecom did not immediately reply to a request for
comment about the project, to be named after the first man-made
satellite, which was launched in October 1957.
The new search engine may have to be used by state
institutions as a default tool, said Vedomosti, citing sources
at Rostelecom and other Internet companies in its report. It
said the project had cost $20 million so far.
Kim said the plan looked like it was imposed on Rostelecom
by the state and would most likely be a cash drain.
Russia, with the largest internet audience in Europe, has
increased state control over the Web, including launching a
black list of sites distributing content such as child
pornography, but which critics said could boost censorship.
Rostelecom is trying to hire developers from rivals to work
on the search engine project, expected to be launched in the
first quarter of 2014, Vedomosti added. The project has so far
indexed about half of the Russian Internet, it said.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said in a note that
developing high-quality search technology may require the best
talent and long research and development and that the quality of
search results may be well below that of leading firms.
"Even if the launch of Sputnik is well-executed, we do not
expect it could significantly eat into the market shares of
Yandex or Google," the Merrill Lynch analysts wrote.