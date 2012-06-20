InterRAO ready to buy Bashkirenergo ordinary shares

BRIEF-Northern Vertex Q2 loss per share C$0.01
* Northern Vertex reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
MOSCOW, June 20 Russian power firm InterRAO said on Wednesday it offered to buy ordinary shares from minority shareholders in regional electric company Bashkirenergo for 33.57 roubles ($1.03) per share.
Earlier, InterRAO said it had offered to pay 26.25 roubles per preferred share in Bashkirenergo.
Bashkirenergo, controlled by holding company Sistema , plans to demerge its electricity grid and power generation assets and give control of the separate divisions to the two main shareholders.
* Northern Vertex reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Savanna responds to Total's amended unsolicited offer for Savanna
* Dermira prices $168.5 million public offering of common stock