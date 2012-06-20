版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 20日 星期三 14:26 BJT

InterRAO ready to buy Bashkirenergo ordinary shares

MOSCOW, June 20 Russian power firm InterRAO said on Wednesday it offered to buy ordinary shares from minority shareholders in regional electric company Bashkirenergo for 33.57 roubles ($1.03) per share.

Earlier, InterRAO said it had offered to pay 26.25 roubles per preferred share in Bashkirenergo.

Bashkirenergo, controlled by holding company Sistema , plans to demerge its electricity grid and power generation assets and give control of the separate divisions to the two main shareholders.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐