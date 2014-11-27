Russia's InterRao forecasts 2015 EBITDA at 55 bln roubles

MOSCOW Nov 27 Russian power holding InterRao
sees its 2015 earnings before interest, taxes,
earnings and amortisation (EBITDA) at around 55 billion roubles
($1.16 billion), Ilnyar Mirsiyapov, head of strategy and
investment, said on Thursday.
EBITDA is projected at 48-49 billion roubles in 2014, up
from 39.2 billion in 2013, the firm's finance director Dmitry
Palunin said on a conference call.
Earlier the company announced net profit of 11 billion
roubles ($230 million) in the first nine months of 2014.
(1 US dollar = 47.5510 Russian rouble)
(Reporting By Natalia Lyrchikova, writing by Jason Bush,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)