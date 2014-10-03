Teetering rouble overshadows lure of cheap Russian stocks

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 3 Russia's beaten-down stocks may
have tempted U.S. fund giant Franklin Templeton but few other
investors are following, as the country's economic meltdown
fuels a nosedive in its currency that could render any
investment worthless.
Templeton stepped forward in September, arguing a recent
sharp sell-off had gone too far and that the benefits of cheap
Russian equity could not be overlooked against world stock
markets at historically expensive levels.
But since then, the Russian stock market has fallen further,
investors taking fright at the country's evaporating growth and
rising inflation - the result of Western sanctions over the
crisis in Eastern Ukraine, which collided with a slowing economy
- alongside a falling oil price.
Not only has Russia's dollar-denominated stock index
plunged more than 20 percent since mid-July, but the rouble
has fallen 17 percent against the dollar to record lows.
"It is very difficult to make money in these markets in hard
currency terms," said Maarten-Jan Bakkum, emerging markets
equity strategist at ING Investment Management, who has minimal
exposure to Russia and intends to maintain that position.
"The weakening rouble also creates problems for domestic
demand: You might have inflationary problems, and interest rates
might have to be hiked, and it doesn't really help your growth
outlook."
The Russian economy is only expected to grow 0.5 percent at
best this year and the government's budget relies on an income
from oil prices far higher than where they are now. This is also
likely to affect the central bank's ability to defend the
rouble.
"If you don't think oil prices will rebound, the only thing
Russia can do is devalue the rouble. It's different from
2008-2009 when they thought that this was a short-term
aberration and the recovery in the global economy would quickly
come through," said Yerlan Syzdykov, head of emerging debt at
Pioneer Investments.
MORE PAIN AHEAD
As a result of western sanctions, global markets are
virtually closed to Russian companies looking to refinance
dollar debt. Consequently many are resorting to selling the
rouble on local markets to buy hard currency - putting further
pressure on it - and many may eventually need cash from the
central bank.
"The central bank is hoarding dollars knowing that if
someone is not able to refinance external debt it may have to
step in and provide dollars, so they really need to start
saving," said Syzdykov, who has held an 'overweight' investment
rating on Russia for five years but is now gradually cutting his
exposure.
"From that perspective I don't see any reason why investors
should bet on the rouble."
While all emerging market currencies have been hit by gains
in the dollar - caused by bets on a U.S. rate rise next year -
the rouble has been among the worst hit.
Derivatives markets indicate no respite ahead: Investors are
increasingly buying so-called dollar/rouble risk reversal
options that demonstrate a growing bias for dollar
strength and rouble weakness in coming months.
And the rouble's implied volatility is also
rising. Charts show the future likelihood of sharp currency
swings rising in the near-term.
"I do see a longer term trend of depreciation," said TD
Securities' strategist Cristian Maggio.
UNINVESTABLE?
EPFR fund allocation data showed emerging equity funds cut
their average exposure to Russian shares to 4.65 percent by
early September compared with 5.91 pct in July.
Global funds reduced their exposure to 0.66 percent in
September from 0.74 percent in July - almost in line with
Russia's 0.5 percent weighting in MSCI's All Country World
Index.
However there's little doubt that for brave investors
Russian assets look cheap: The valuation gap between Russian and
emerging equities, based on forward earnings and book value, is
the widest on record. (link.reuters.com/guv77v)
Fund flows throughout the year have seesawed in a way that
suggests some investors have taken short-term risks.
One of the few investment houses to agree with Templeton
Franklin is JPMorgan Asset Management, which is adding to its
Russian holdings and has noted that dividend yields - how much a
company pays in dividends relative to its share price - on
Russian equities have overtaken price to forward earnings ratio
for the first time since 2008.
Whenever this has happened in an emerging market, it has
been followed by an average 74 percent return over the coming
year, unless one expects an Argentine-style default, JPMAM says.
But headline numbers don't count for much when currency
volatility can wipe out returns in a matter of hours, warns
Jorge Mariscal, emerging markets CIO at UBS Wealth Management.
"If you are willing to trade for two weeks and have the
stomach and ability to do so, then Russia is for you," said
Mariscal. "But we have begun to think of Russia as an
un-investable market."
(Editing by Sophie Walker)