UPDATE 1-Russia may have to look "seriously" at rate hikes - central bank deputy

* Central banker says need to think seriously about rate
hikes
* Ex-finance minister Kudrin warns of big drop in foreign
investment
* Central banker says thinking about 1-3 year repos
By Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, Oct 22 Russia's central bank may have to
seriously consider raising interest rates if the slide in the
rouble and jump in inflation continue, one of its top
policymakers and a former finance minister both said on
Wednesday.
Russia has come under intense market pressure this year as
Western sanctions over the crisis in Ukraine and now falling oil
prices put the brakes on an already struggling economy.
The central bank has spent more than $50 billion this year
defending the rouble and may now have to once more raise
interest rates to halt the currency slide and bring inflation
under control.
"If the situation continues developing in the current
direction, the Bank of Russia will have to look seriously at an
increase of the interest rates," Sergei Shvetsov, the bank's
first deputy chairman, said at a Moscow Exchange event in
London.
Russia's benchmark interest rate currently stands at 8
percent, the highest since 2009, after three increases so far
this year.
Shvetsov's view was echoed by influential former finance
minister and outspoken policy critic Alexei Kudrin, who told
journalists another rate hike was inevitable.
Kudrin served as finance minister for 11 years before being
ousted three years ago in a bitter and public conflict with
then-president Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the prime minister.
While he said he did not expect further Western sanctions
over the crisis in Ukraine, those already in force are likely to
cut Russian economic growth by 1-1.5 percent both this year and
next.
Kudrin also warned that foreign investment in Russia could
fall by at least a fifth over the coming years and the energy
exporter might need to get used to oil prices of $80-85 in the
next five years.
"Next year we should definitely expect less foreign
investment. It could decrease by 20 percent, or more than 20
percent."
DOLLAR SQUEEZE
One major concern in financial markets about the sanctions
on Russia is that its banking system is being starved of the
dollar funding that many banks and firms need to fund
themselves.
The central bank's Shvetsov said it had been asked for
alternative ways to get dollar funding and "a solution" would be
found.
"Some banks are asking for one-year (dollar liquidity
operations) and some are asking for three-years. There is not a
decision yet, but it will be a repo rather than a swap," he
said.
Russia has already taken some steps to address the
situation, announcing last week that it would hold foreign
exchange deposit auctions of one month or more.
Russian stocks fell again on Wednesday and the rouble
resumed its decline, with investors disappointed with Moscow and
Kiev's failure to finalise a gas deal.
Kudrin said he expected an eventual deal between the two,
warning that with winter approaching the consequences of not
reaching a deal would be more costly all round than the
potential compromises that may be required.
