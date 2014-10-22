Russia's Kudrin sees interest rate hike, slump in investment

LONDON Oct 22 Western sanctions are likely to
depress Russian economic growth by 1-1.5 percent next year and
decrease foreign investment by 20 percent or more, former
Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin said on Wednesday.
Speaking to journalists in London, Kudrin also said he
expected the Central Bank of Russia to have to raise interest
rates in a bid to combat the slumping rouble and rapidly rising
inflation.
"I do expect Central Bank will have to increase interest
rates with the weakening rouble and inflation rising," he said
at a Moscow Exchange event.
"Next year we should definitely expect less foreign
investment. It could decrease by 20 percent, or more than 20
percent."
(Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen and Marc Jones)