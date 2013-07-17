Russian mobile operators stop selling Apple's iPhone, report says

MOSCOW, July 17 Russia's top three mobile
operators, Megafon , MTS and
Vimpelcom, have stopped selling Apple Inc's
iPhone, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
Vimpelcom ended negotiations with Apple over iPhone sales
this month as the U.S. company would not soften its contract
terms, the paper said, citing a person close to the operator.
MTS ended its contract in June but is in discussions with
Apple about resuming iPhone sales, the paper said, citing the
company without specifying who gave the information.
Megafon had ended its contract with Apple, the paper said,
without citing a source.
MTS, Megafon, Vimpelcom and Apple did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
The operators were hurt by the fact that Russia doesn't
allow subsidies for handsets, making the phones too expensive
for the average customer, the paper reported.
Apple, which has a 4.5 percent share of the Russian
smartphone market, can still sell in Russia through its own
resale stores and other mobile phone retailers, the Financial
Times reported.