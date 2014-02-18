版本:
Russia's Detsky Mir aims for London IPO in mid-March-sources

MOSCOW Feb 18 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir, owned by oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema , is aiming to launch its planned London initial public offering in mid-March, two banking sources said on Tuesday.

The company is aiming to raise around $300 million to $400 million, one of the sources said. The offering will include new shares, the source added.

JPMorgan, Credit Suisse, Citi and Renaissance Capital will be working on the offering, the sources said.
