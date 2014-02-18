Russia's Detsky Mir aims for London IPO in mid-March-sources

BRIEF-Diana Containerships announces time charter contract
* Diana containerships inc. Announces time charter contract for m/v sagitta with hapag-lloyd
MOSCOW Feb 18 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir, owned by oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema , is aiming to launch its planned London initial public offering in mid-March, two banking sources said on Tuesday.
The company is aiming to raise around $300 million to $400 million, one of the sources said. The offering will include new shares, the source added.
JPMorgan, Credit Suisse, Citi and Renaissance Capital will be working on the offering, the sources said.
* Diana containerships inc. Announces time charter contract for m/v sagitta with hapag-lloyd
* On April 25, 2017 co, unit entered into an amended and restated loan and security agreement with Sterling National Bank
* Navios maritime holdings inc. Enters into exclusivity agreement for investment in first ship lease trust