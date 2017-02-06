版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 21:03 BJT

Russia's Detsky Mir revises IPO price guidance to 85-90 rbl per share - source

MOSCOW Feb 6 Russia's Detsky Mir toy seller revised price guidance for an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares down to 85-90 roubles per share from previous guidance of 85-105 roubles per share, a financial market source told Reuters on Monday.

The company's IPO book is fully covered and will be closed on Tuesday afternoon, it also said. (Reporting by Olga Popova,; writing by Maria Tsvetkova)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐