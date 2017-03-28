版本:
Russia's Gazprom, Iran's NIOC sign memorandum on gas cooperation

MOSCOW, March 28 Russian top gas producer Gazprom and National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) signed a memorandum on cooperation in the gas sphere on Tuesday.

The memorandum was signed in the Kremlin when Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
