Russia's Gazprom, Iran's NIOC sign memorandum on gas cooperation

BRIEF-BMO Financial increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to C$0.90 per share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, March 28 Russian top gas producer Gazprom and National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) signed a memorandum on cooperation in the gas sphere on Tuesday.
The memorandum was signed in the Kremlin when Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lyondellbasell announces increase to quarterly dividend and shareholder approval of new share repurchase program
* Pfizer recommends shareholders reject the below-market mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation