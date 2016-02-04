UPDATE 1-Iran says discussing oil sales to Russia's Rosneft

BRIEF-BB&T says Q4 earnings per share $0.72
* BB&T reports record earnings for 2016; quarterly earnings totaled $592 million, up 18% over 2015
(Adds detail, quotes, changes sourcing, no comment from Rosneft)
MOSCOW Feb 4 Iran has been discussing possible oil sales to top Russian oil producer Rosneft, Russian news agencies quoted a top adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as saying in Moscow on Thursday.
"I met the Russian Security Council secretary the day before yesterday. (Igor) Sechin, the head of Rosneft, was present at the meeting," Ali Akbar Velayati was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.
"On the Iranian side, there is a willingness to supply this company corresponding volumes of oil daily," he added.
Rosneft declined to comment.
Iran is on track to raise oil production by 500,000 barrels per day after Western sanctions over its nuclear programme were lifted last month.
Reuters shipping data shows that since sanctions were removed, a number of vessels have been tentatively fixed to sail from Tehran to various locations in Europe and the Mediterranean.
Trading sources said Litasco, the trading arm of Russia's Lukoil, looked set to become the first post-sanctions buyer of Iranian oil in Europe.
Moscow and Iran have previously discussed an oil-for-goods swap, but negotiations petered out after the sanctions were repealed, said Russian officials who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jack Stubbs and Adrian Croft)
* BB&T reports record earnings for 2016; quarterly earnings totaled $592 million, up 18% over 2015
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.
BRUSSELS, Jan 19 A decision by Amazon and Apple to scrap all exclusivity obligations in the supply and distribution of audiobooks will likely boost competition, EU antitrust regulators said on Thursday.