版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 4日 星期四 21:56 BJT

Iran says discussing oil sales to Russia's Rosneft - RIA

MOSCOW Feb 4 Iran has been discussing possible oil sales to top Russian crude oil producer Rosneft, Kremlin-controlled RIA news agency cited Ali Akbar Velayati, top adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as saying in Moscow on Thursday. (Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

