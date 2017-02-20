Russia seeks to avoid sanctions by buying equipment from Iran

ABU DHABI Feb 20 Russia hopes to get around
European Union sanctions by reaching a deal with Iran for the
supply of gas turbine equipment for two power plants in Crimea,
the head of Russian state defence conglomerate Rostec said on
Monday.
EU sanctions bar European individuals and companies from
providing energy technology to Crimea, which was annexed by
Moscow from Ukraine in 2014.
"Yes, we have problems with turbines, because Germany and
some other European countries have banned deliveries to Crimea,"
Sergei Chemezov told reporters during a briefing in Abu Dhabi.
"We are negotiating with Iran, they are manufacturing
similar turbines," he said.
Russia is constructing two power plants with a total
capacity of 940 megawatts to improve Crimea's energy
independence. Crimea already has a power line linking to
Russia's Taman peninsula across the Black Sea.
The completion of the first plant is scheduled by the end of
2017, while the other one is expected to be completed in 2018.
Chemezov, who is a close associate of Russian President
Vladimir Putin, is also on a list of Russian individuals and
companies sanctioned by the West over Moscow's actions in
Ukraine.
The gas turbine contract with Iran should be signed soon,
although Moscow and Tehran have yet to agree on price, a source
told Reuters on Monday, adding that the first turbine could not
be completed and installed until early 2018.
Russia's Energy Ministry said that Rostec had not sought an
extension to the deadline and Chemezov said that the project
should be completed by the end of 2017.
The commissioning of the power plants was delayed in
December after a Russian joint venture majority-owned by
Germany's Siemens was subject to export control
restrictions imposed after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in
2014.
