Italy's Monti in Russia to boost energy cooperation

MOSCOW, July 23 Russia and Italy ramped up their
strategic cooperation on energy as Prime Minister Mario Monti
made his first visit to the world's largest oil-producing nation
on Monday to refresh ties that were typically warm under his
predecessor Silvio Berlusconi.
Technocrat premier Monti met Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev in Moscow and was due to discuss plans for a major
Russian gas export pipeline project to serve southern Europe at
talks with President Vladimir Putin in Sochi later.
The meeting, at Putin's summer retreat in the Black Sea
resort, was also expected to address international issues,
including the deepening crisis in Syria.
South Stream, a Russian-backed pipeline project to ship gas
from the Caspian region, is expected to cost more than 15
billion euros ($18 billion) and export 63 billion cubic metres
of gas to southern Europe from 2015.
A final investment decision on South Stream, a rival to a
European Union-backed project called Nabucco, is expected in
November, with construction to start in December, the Kremlin
said ahead of Monti's visit.
Project partner Eni said this month that it
expected the final investment decision for South Stream in late
2012 or early 2013.
The South Stream consortium also includes France's EDF
and Germany's Wintershall.
Eni also signed an exploration loan facility agreement on
Monday with state-owned Russian oil major Rosneft. The
agreement seals a major offshore exploration partnership that
the two companies struck in April for projects in the Barents
and Black seas.