UPDATE 1-Japan-Russia talks make no progress on island dispute

* Dispute over islands off Hokkaido has persisted since
World War Two
* Russia rejects Japanese complaints about high-level visits
to islands
* Russia to host APEC summit in September
By Denis Dyomkin
SOCHI, Russia, July 28 Russia and Japan sparred
on Saturday over disputed islands that have strained their
relations since World War Two, making no visible progress in
talks toward a resolution weeks before Russia hosts a summit of
Asian states.
Japan wants Russia to hand over four islands at the southern
end of the Kuril chain that were occupied by Soviet forces at
the end of the war in 1945, saying they are Japanese territory.
Moscow disagrees, and senior Russian officials have drawn
protests from Japan in the past two years by travelling to the
Pacific islands, which Russia calls the Southern Kurils and
Japan calls the Northern Territories.
Tension over the issue was palpable beneath the diplomatic
language at a joint news conference following talks between
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Japanese
counterpart, Koichiro Gemba, who also met President Vladimir
Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.
"It is very sad that 67 years after (World War Two) the
territorial issue is still not resolved," Gemba said, speaking
through an interpreter.
"I believe that amid conditions of serious changes in the
strategic situation in the Asia-Pacific region, the need to
resolve this problem is becoming greater and greater," he said
in an apparent reference to China's growing might.
Lavrov rejected Japanese criticism of trips by officials
including Dmitry Medvedev, who made the first visit to the
islands by a Russian president in 2010 and went there again on
July 3, this time as prime minister
"We cannot accept the protests that have been heard from
Tokyo about this," Lavrov said. "Russian authorities are
responsible for improving the socioeconomic situation in this
part of the Russian Federation and we will continue to do this."
Russia has dedicated new funds and political attention to
the country's vast but sparsely populated Far East in advance of
an Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the
coastal city of Vladivostok in September.
Lavrov said Japan's protests over the visits "do not help
create the conditions for normal dialogue" on the dispute, which
he said should be held "in a calm atmosphere without whipping up
emotions and without artificial historical interpretations."
Gemba said he had conveyed Japan's regret over Medvedev's
trip to Kunashir, one of the islands, which lies 15 km (10
miles) from the Japanese island of Hokkaido.
Putin and Gemba did not mention the islands in comments,
with reporters present, at the start of their meeting.
Putin focused on economic and energy cooperation and asked
Gemba to thank the head of Japan's Akita Prefecture for the gift
of a puppy that Gemba's delegation delivered to Russia.