China's JD.com forges Russian tie-up to begin global expansion

MOSCOW, June 16 Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com
Inc has partnered with Russia's biggest online retailer
Ulmart, it said on Tuesday, in preparation for a push into its
first foreign market.
Growing Internet connectivity has helped to drive Russia's
online sales boom in recent years, attracting global players
such as eBay and Alibaba.
Now JD.com plans to join the fray in an effort to tap a
Russian market that has the largest number of Internet users in
Europe, having overtaken Germany in 2011, according to Internet
analytics firm comScore.
"The company embarks on global expansion today," Victor Xu,
President of JD.com's international business group, told
reporters.
"At the first stage, we position ourselves as a platform
with emphasis on Chinese goods ... later, it will be a platform
for global trade."
The volume of Russia's cross-border online trade is expected
to double this year compared with 2014 and reach $14 billion,
JD.com said, citing data from research firm GfK. It said China
accounted for 63 percent of all Russian cross-border online
shopping last year.
JD.com's and Ulmart, Russia's biggest online retailer by
sales, aim to promote and sell goods offered on JD.com through
Ulmart's platform, including its website and pick-up points.
The Chinese company will also launch its own
Russian-language website on June 18. Shoppers can pay using
credit and debit cards, as well as PayPal, and will soon be able
to pay via electronic wallets provided by Qiwi
and Sberbank's Yandex.Money.
In May JD.com also signed a cooperation agreement with
Russian delivery business SPSR-Express.
(Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing
by Alexander Winning and David Goodman)