JP Morgan says processing payment from Russian embassy

UPDATE 2-Shares in Japan's Takata suspended after report on bankruptcy plan
* KSS, Bain are preferred bidders for Takata -sources (Adds no comment from Takata and KSS)
MOSCOW, April 3 U.S. bank JP Morgan said on Thursday it would process a payment from Russia's embassy in Kazakhstan to Russian insurance agency Sogaz after blocking it earlier this week over Ukraine-related U.S. sanctions.
"Following consultation with our regulators, we are processing this transaction," the bank said in a statement.
Russia's Foreign Ministry accused the bank on Tuesday of "illegally" blocking a payment from one of its embassies to an insurance agency "under the pretext of anti-Russian sanctions".
It suggested the action, which it called "unacceptable, illegal and absurd," would have consequences for the U.S. embassy and consulate in Russia. (Reporting by Megan Davies; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* KSS, Bain are preferred bidders for Takata -sources (Adds no comment from Takata and KSS)
* Ant Financial, ICBC to offer robo advice this year -sources
WASHINGTON, April 26 The U.S. Commerce Department launched an investigation on Wednesday to determine whether a flood of aluminum imports from China and elsewhere was compromising U.S. national security, a step that could lead to broad import restrictions on the metal.