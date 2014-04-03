版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 3日 星期四 13:31 BJT

JP Morgan says processing payment from Russian embassy

MOSCOW, April 3 U.S. bank JP Morgan said on Thursday it would process a payment from Russia's embassy in Kazakhstan to Russian insurance agency Sogaz after blocking it earlier this week over Ukraine-related U.S. sanctions.

"Following consultation with our regulators, we are processing this transaction," the bank said in a statement.

Russia's Foreign Ministry accused the bank on Tuesday of "illegally" blocking a payment from one of its embassies to an insurance agency "under the pretext of anti-Russian sanctions".

It suggested the action, which it called "unacceptable, illegal and absurd," would have consequences for the U.S. embassy and consulate in Russia. (Reporting by Megan Davies; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)
